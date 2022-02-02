The Scrubs and Clueless veteran will play an unnamed character who admires the Legends and seeks "fame, fortune, and glory."

Donald Faison, who was cast as Professor Utonium in the CW's Powerpuff pilot, is about to pop over to another superhero show on the network.

EW can exclusively reveal that the Scrubs and Clueless actor will appear in the season 7 finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow (airing March 2) as an unnamed mystery character seeking "fame, fortune, and glory." While the character's name is being kept under wraps for now, the producers hope this won't be a one-off cameo and that Faison will return if the CW greenlights an eighth season.

'Scrubs' vet Donald Faison will join 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' in a mystery role.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Donald Faison join the Waverider," said Legends of Tomorrow showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu in a statement to EW. "We are all huge fans of his impressive body of work, and seeing him with the rest of the Legends in our finale was an absolute, side-splitting joy. We can't wait for our fans to see who he's playing, and we look forward to telling many more stories with him and our lovable misfits should we be blessed with an eighth season."

"I have been a fan of Legends of Tomorrow since the first season, and have always wanted to be a part of the DC Comics universe," said Faison in a statement to EW. "I'm excited to join such a talented cast."

Faison's love for the Legends also applies to the new part because his character is a fan of the team. Here's the official description of him:

"The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn't offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!"

Legends of Tomorrow casts Donald Faison in mystery finale role The cast of 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' in an upcoming episode | Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW

In the show's most recent episode, season 2 villain Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher) agreed to help the Legends break a fixed point in time — specifically preventing the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand and thus the outbreak of World War I — because they wanted an aberration that would lure the evil Waverider to them. In tonight's episode, the team will come face-to-face with their evil robotic doppelgängers.

Faison is currently the showrunner and lead voice actor of Adult Swim's Alabama Jackson and has a recurring role on Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q. His other credits include Emergence, Ray Donovan, and Star Wars Resistance.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

