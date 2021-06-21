Legends star Nick Zano said guest star and director Ramsey persevered through "a ton of challenges" and helmed "one of our best episodes of the season."

Legends of Tomorrow reveals new looks at Arrow alum David Ramsey as Bass Reeves

David Ramsey won't be playing John Diggle when he visits DC's Legends of Tomorrow, but he'll still be on the right side of the law.

On Monday, the CW released new photos from the zany superhero drama's upcoming episode "Stressed Western," which confirm that the Arrow vet is portraying Bass Reeves, the first Black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. While we knew Ramsey would appear as Arrow's Diggle on Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Supergirl this year, his role on Legends of Tomorrow had been a mystery till now. (Check out the images below,)

Legends of Tomorrow David Ramsey as Bass Reeves on 'Legends of Tomorrow' | Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

In the episode, which Ramsey also directed, the newly reunited team heads to the Old West to catch an alien, and it falls on Nate (Nick Zano) to keep everyone calm during the mission. (See Nate hilariously yelling, "Enough! Can you just hold in together until we get the job done?!" in the season 6 trailer above.) Even though that sounds like a pretty simple setup, the episode is one of the more ambitious outings of the season, according to the gushing cast.

"He had a huge episode," star Jes Macallan previously told EW about the hour. "It was gigantic in a lot of ways. They're all huge, but his was an undertaking, and he handled it with grace and style."

"This Western was, I think, by far our biggest episode of the season," Zano told EW in May. "And it took a lot of work, a lot of manpower, a lot of plowing through when the elements weren't on our side. And I got to see a rough cut of it. And I was like, 'Well, hot damn, this is a fantastic episode. I can't wait for people to see it.' Because while we're making it, it was so difficult. And when I saw it cut, I was like, 'This may be one of our best episodes of the season.'"

He continued: "Ramsey was great. He put out a really fantastic episode. I know for him, this thing represented a ton of challenges that he persevered through and out of it came a really phenomenal episode of our show."

Legends of Tomorrow David Ramsey as Bass Reeves and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance on 'Legends of Tomorrow' | Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

Despite those challenges, Ramsey had a blast directing "Stressed Western," especially because Legends is unlike any other show in the Arrowverse. Ramsey was surprised by the wide creative berth he was given and production's willingness to experiment.

"That's not to say they don't support your choices on the other shows - they do. It's just that every show has a tone and you don't do certain things. On Legends? You do 'em," Ramsey told EW last month.

"There was a nice shot where we use Steadicam that's a transition through the floor of the Waverider and then we come up on another deck, and we see the character, which is a singing cowboy. We see him both times as we come up through the floor. You don't really do those types of transitions on Legends. [They said], 'Do it,'" he said. "There's another snap zoom I did, which is just a technical term. I shoot [a character] in the head and then we see, through the hole in their head, the guy that shot them on the other side. And we just snap-zoom between the two. It's shots like that you don't really do on Legends, and they're like, 'Fine, let's do it. Let's bring some of that Arrow stuff to it. Just make it fun.'"

Legends of Tomorrow Olivia Swann as Astra, Lisseth Chavez as Spooner, and David Ramsey as Bass Reeves on 'Legends of Tomorrow' | Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

Here's what happens in the rest of the episode, per the official logline: "After trying to keep things normal, Sara (Caity Lotz) reveals her secret to Ava and the team, leaving them all shocked. Constantine (Matt Ryan) looks to Gary (Adam Tsekhman), who might have answers the answer help to his problem. Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) are forced to work together despite their clashing personalities, which ultimately helps push them to hone their powers. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) takes an unusual interest in Behrad's (Shayan Sobhian) personal life."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

