Legends of Tomorrow sneak peek: Sara meets Matt Ryan's eccentric new character

Goodbye, John Constantine. Hello, Dr. Gwyn Davies.

EW is debuting an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of Legends of Tomorrow, which introduces Matt Ryan's eccentric new season 7 character, Gwyn Davies.

After fleeing Chicago last week, Sara (Caity Lotz) and the team finally arrive in New York City looking for the bearded scientist, whose time-travel research may be the key to getting out of 1925. Sara and Gary (Adam Tsekhman) come face to face with Davies for the first time in the clip above while trying to steal his time machine notes, and are initially struck by how familiar he seems.

"He looks familiar, kinda like Mick with more hair," Gary says.

"I was thinking more of a young Stein," Sara replies. (Both of them are obviously off the mark.)

Ryan steps into the role of Davies after playing John Constantine on the show for three seasons. While he'll miss that character, the actor previously said he's excited about creating someone one new.

"It's a completely different challenge, isn't it?" Ryan told EW at the end of season 6. "I was always very conscious of trying to keep John within a certain framework in the Legends style. There were restrictions there because Legends could get pretty amazingly funny and there's some wacky things you could do, and I have done with John, but I was always conscious of keeping him in the right ballpark of trying to stay true to the character's DNA as much as possible. There's more chance for spontaneous things [with Dr. Gwyn Davies] to happen outside of the framework we've constructed, and that's really exciting. I'm not saying it's better than playing John Constantine. John Constantine has been wonderful. The timing of how this thing has happened, it felt like it was time for me to explore something in a different way and this way, so it's worked out perfectly."

Whether Davies is the team's ticket out of 1925 remains to be seen. In case you forgot, Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and Gideon (Amy Pemberton) are rushing to New York to stop the Legends from using Davies' machine because it might kill them.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

