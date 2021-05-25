Beebo la-la-loves the holidays in a new holiday special, Beebo Saves Christmas, narrated by Victor Garber and starring Ben Diskin, Yvette Nicole Brown, and more.

Legends of Tomorrow breakout Beebo is getting an animated Christmas special on the CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Close this dialog window Streaming Options

After briefly replacing Christmas, Beebo is returning to save it — most likely with consensual cuddles — in a new holiday adventure.

On Tuesday, the CW revealed that Beebo, the lovable fuzzy toy from DC's Legends of Tomorrow, is getting his own one-hour animated special, Beebo Saves Christmas. Not only that, but the event will be narrated by former Legends star Victor Garber, who played Martin Stein, a.k.a. one-half of Firestorm.

For the uninitiated, Beebo is a cute Tickle-Me Elmo-like toy and the zany time-traveling superhero dramedy's breakout character. No, seriously, Legends star Caity Lotz often refers to him as "the star of our show," as she does in the video above. Beebo was first introduced in season 3's "Beebo the God of War," which saw a younger version of Martin Stein accidentally travel back to North America circa 1000AD with a Beebo he bought for his daughter in tow. Of course, the Vikings he encounters believe the cute talking stuffed animal is a deity, specifically a god of war ordering them to conquer via phrases like "I la-la-love you" and "Beebo hungry!" This anachronism causes Christmas to be replaced by Beebomas in the future, which is how the Legends get involved.

Legends of Tomorrow Credit: Dean Buscher/The CW

Thankfully, that wasn't the last time we saw Beebo. Legends of Tomorrow's third season climaxed with the titular screwups using magical totems to Voltron into a giant-sized Beebo and then cuddling/body-slamming a demonic time dragon named Mallus into submission. To this day, that finale remains one of the show's wildest set pieces. Since then, Beebo has become synonymous with Legends, to the point that he appeared on the Legends-themed San Diego Comic-Con bags in 2018 instead of, you know, the cast. Fans have been clamoring for official Beebo merch, but the Powers That Be have yet to deliver on that front.

"If you don't understand Beebo, then you don't understand Legends," star Jes Macallan recently told EW.

Now after saving the world, Beebo is returning to help find the real meaning of Christmas. In Beebo Saves Christmas, an efficiency-obsessed elf named Sprinkles (Chris Kattan) decides the holiday would run better without Santa Claus, thus prompting Beebo and his delightfully named buddies to travel to the North Pole.

In addition to Garber, the special's voice cast includes: Ben Diskin as Beebo, Kimiko Glenn as Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as Turbo, Keith Ferguson as Fleabo, and Ernie Hudson as Santa. Longtime Legends writer Matthew Maala teamed up with Kevin Shinick (Spider-Man) to pen the special, which is executive-produced by Arrowverse vets Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, Keto Shimizu, and Teen Titans Go!'s Sam Register.

Beebo Saves Christmas is one of three original specials heading to the CW at the end of the 2021. The other two are The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special, and The Waltons' Homecoming, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story and stars Scandal's Bellamy Young. All dates and times will be revealed later.

Now that Beebo has his own animated special, it's time for the network to release some official toys. In the meantime, though, read EW's interview with the former god here.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: