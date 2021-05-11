The reboot, based on the popular Nickelodeon show, lives on!

Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot for adults saved by the CW after Quibi demise

At least one thing survived the age of Quibi.

The network home of Riverdale and the Arrowverse announced the news on Tuesday with plans for "a supersized, adult version" of what was the popular Nickelodeon kids competition show.

This new reimagining will still feature elements of the original, like the Olmec statue, challenges like the "Moat Crossings" and "The Steps of Knowledge," and the classic team names. Only this time the show will send teams — going by names like the Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes, and Green Monkeys — into a "jungle." (The press release puts quotation marks around the word "jungle," so is it really an actual jungle?)

Only one team will be able to enter the final challenge, Olmec's Temple, complete with Temple Guards.

Scott A. Stone, a co-creator on the original, will executive produce this new Legends of the Hidden Temple with Marcus Fox.

A premiere date and time will be announced later.