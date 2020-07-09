Legendary will keep voguing down in season 2 with Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil

Legendary type Movie

A second season felt inevitable on the set of HBO Max's Legendary. It was mentioned often as the producers, judges, and competitors walked the set, hoping to deliver the highest quality ballroom voguing production they could. Now, as the show drops its final two episodes of season 1, a renewal is no longer wishful thinking.

The streaming platform formally greenlit the reality competition show for season 2 with ballroom veteran Dashaun Wesley returning to emcee, HBO Max announced Thursday. Judges Leiomy Maldonado, Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil, and Law Roach will also make a comeback.

"Legendary was an HBO Max, day one premiere," Kevin Reilly, HBO Max's chief content officer, said in a statement. "We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series. Bringing this incredible world back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling."

Legendary hails from Queer Eye executive producers Rob Eric, David Collins, and Michael Williams, who teamed with showrunners Jane Mun and Josh Greenberg. Together, they scouted for Mothers and Fathers from iconic ballroom Houses — like the House of Lanvin and the House of Ninja—and had them recruit their own House teams of five. All eight Houses of Legendary then competed with each other across nine episodes for the grand prize of $100,000.

Jack Mizrahi, a legend of the ballroom community in his own right and a co-executive producer on Legendary, explained to EW how difficult it was to translate the chaos of this underground queer counter-culture for a structured mainstream show. He had to come up with the categories and various rules, and work with the team to figure out what would work for the competition.

"This one is gonna be the cheat sheet for future seasons to come," he said on the set of season 1. "Even people in the audience coming from ballroom who've come here and actually seen it, now they're already going home and planning [as] if it were them next week. What I'm learning from it is that ballroom is always gonna keep growing."

For season 2, Eric said in a statement, "Our goal is to continue showcasing the exuberant and dynamic world of ballroom through the omnicultural stories of its most talented Houses."

All of season 1 is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

