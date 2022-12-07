Ballroom competition Legendary canceled after 3 seasons at HBO Max

Legendary is no longer in vogue at HBO Max.

The ballroom competition series has been canceled by the streamer after three seasons, EW has confirmed. It's been a rough week for reality shows at HBO Max — just yesterday came news that the Nikki Glaser-hosted FBoy Island had been axed after two seasons.

Legendary judge Leiomy Maldonado addressed the cancellation Tuesday, tweeting, "Thank you everyone who supported the show. On to the next…"

Hailing from Scout Productions, Legendary followed 10 houses of the ballroom scene voguing, twirling, duck-walking, and dipping in competition in an attempt to win a $100,000 cash prize. The series had a notably diverse LGBTQ cast, which GLAAD praised in its Where We Are on TV report in 2020.

Law Roach on 'Legendary' Law Roach on 'Legendary' | Credit: John Johnson/HBO Max

Over the course of the show, the likes of Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, Maldonado, Megan Thee Stallion, and Keke Palmer served as judges, with Dashaun Wesley serving as host and MC.

All three seasons featured a star-studded guest roster. The final season alone included Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Leslie Jones, Pose star Dominique Jackson, Anitta, RuPaul's Drag Race and We're Here star Bob the Drag Queen, and Grammy nominees Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern among the guest judges.

Legendary debuted in May 2020, with the second season premiering the following spring. The third and now final season ended its run on HBO Max in June. All three seasons are streaming in full on HBO Max.