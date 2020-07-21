As anyone who's familiar with Avatar knows, the world of these shows consists of four nations, each based around one of the classical elements: fire, earth, air, and water. At any one time there is a single being, known as the Avatar, who possesses the ability to bend all four elements. Once an Avatar dies, their spirit is reborn into the next nation in the cycle. The Legend of Korra takes place years after Avatar: The Last Airbender. After Aang's death, the Avatar mantle passes to Korra (Janet Varney), a member of the Water Tribe. While Aang was a naturally talented airbender and had to learn to master the other three elements, Korra excels at those but struggles with the spirituality of air. Thankfully, she has Aang's airbending son Tenzin (J.K. Simmons) to teach her.