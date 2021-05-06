Hope has a plan to destroy the prison world in exclusive Legacies sneak peek

Legacies type TV Show network The CW genre Fantasy

Drama

When it comes to saving lives, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) doesn't mess around ... especially if Landon's (Aria Shahghasemi) life is on the line, which, let's face it, it often is. And when Legacies returns, Hope's got her mind set on taking down the prison world, the Necromancer, and Malivore, all in one.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's episode, which sees Hope knee-deep in her plan, explaining things to Landon. Taking a page out of Kai Parker's (Chris Wood) handbook, she intends to sever the Necromancer's ties to the prison world, causing it to collapse. And with Malivore currently inside the prison world, he'll go with it. As is always the case with Hope's plans, there's a little danger involved. But she has a plan for that too.

Watch the clip above.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

