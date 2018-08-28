First look at official Legacies cast photos

Samantha Highfill
August 28, 2018 at 03:52 PM EDT
The Originals spin-off Legacies premieres Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. Ahead of the series' highly-anticipated debut, we have exclusive first look photos of the cast, which includes both returning and new faces
Miller Mobley/The CW
Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis), Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd), Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis), Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Milton Gladston, a.k.a. MG (Quincy Fouse)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi)
THE CW
Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd)
THE CW
Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Milton Gladston, a.k.a. MG (Quincy Fouse)
Miller Mobley/THE CW
Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd)
Quantrell Colbert/THE CW
Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis), Milton Gladston, a.k.a. MG (Quincy Fouse), Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd), Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi)
Quantrell Colbert/THE CW
Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell)
Quantrell Colbert/THE CW
Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith)
Quantrell Colbert/THE CW
Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell)
Quantrell Colbert/THE CW
Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith)
Quantrell Colbert/THE CW
Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi)
Quantrell Colbert/THE CW
Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis)
Quantrell Colbert/THE CW
Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi), Miller Mobley
Quantrell Colbert/The CW
Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant), Miller Mobley
Quantrell Colbert/The CW
Milton Gladston, a.k.a. MG (Quincy Fouse)
Quantrell Colbert/The CW
