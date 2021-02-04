Watch the full performance of 'Hello Brother' from the Legacies musical episode

The Salvatore brothers are (sort of) back!

Fans can now watch a full performance from Legacies' musical episode, in which the students of the Salvatore school put on Salvatore: The Musical, all about the school's founding. In other words, it's about the shows that came before Legacies, The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

For the production, Josie takes on the role of Elena Gilbert while Kaleb and Jed play Damon and Stefan Salvatore, the vampire brothers who stole her heart.

"Legacies is the literal legacy of the shows that came before it," Legacies executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews said in a statement. "Having worked in The Vampire Diaries universe for the last decade, Julie and I were thrilled to revisit our roots along with writer Thomas Brandon. Each show in this series has been a labor of love, as is this episode, and we hope viewers will enjoy this walk down memory lane as much as we did. Feel free to sing along."

Watch the performance of "Hello Brother," inspired by Damon's iconic first line on The Vampire Diaries, above.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.