Legacies is staging a Mikaelson family reunion

Hope Mikaelson is one of a kind. But she comes from a (very) long line of vampires, hybrids, and witches. And Legacies is about to remind her of just that.

As Legacies' fourth season has seen Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) become the tribrid and struggle with her humanity — a.k.a. shut it off — we've already gotten a few familiar faces, with both Freya (Riley Voelkel) and Rebekah (Claire Holt) showing up to check on their niece. But now it seems the show is pulling together a full Mikaelson family reunion.

EW has confirmed that Voelkel and Holt will be joined by their Originals costars Charles Michael Davis and Nathaniel Buzolic in an upcoming episode. In other words, Freya, Rebekah, Marcel, and Kol are coming to Legacies! And considering that every other member of the Mikaelson family is dead, this is probably the closest we'll get to a full reunion.

Claire Holt, Riley Voelkel, Charles Michael Davis, Nathaniel Buzolic Claire Holt, Riley Voelkel, Charles Michael Davis, and Nathaniel Buzolic | Credit: Michael Kovac/WireImage; Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Barry King/Getty Images

The four are set to appear in the April 14 episode. Per TVLine, the episode description reads: "Hope continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah, Marcel, Kol and Freya."

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

