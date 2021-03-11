Watch Lizzie try to cheer up Hope in Legacies sneak peek

On the CW's Legacies, neither Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) nor Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd) has had a lot of luck in the romance department as of late. Lizzie waited too long to realize her feelings for MG, which led to him kissing Alyssa Chang… even though that didn't last long. And Hope, well, Hope lost Landon. As they battled the Necromancer in a recent episode, Landon allowed his father, Malivore, to use him as a vessel. He was then burned to a crisp by a dragon. But he somehow survived?

That's what Hope thought, but after the couple shared a romantic night together, she woke up to find Landon dissolving into a pool of black liquid much like the Malivore pit. She tried everything she could think of to save him — and one thing that might have worked? — but for now, she's just trying to stay busy and not think about her loss. That's where Lizzie comes in, with a tour for prospective students of the Salvatore School.

EW has an exclusive clip from Thursday's return, in which Lizzie is determined to help Hope think about anything other than losing Landon. Watch it above.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

