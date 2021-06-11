Legacies boss talks that Darth Vader-esque monster and next week's 'space episode'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the June 10 episode of Legacies.

Thursday's Legacies ended with Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) surviving a witchy cult only to come face-to-face with a new monster, and this one shares a shocking resemblance to Darth Vader. "We have always wanted to do a space episode," executive producer Brett Matthews tells EW. "It has always been this impossible pipe dream, but we found a way to do it. So next week you will see space madness and what we think is an important and deep emotional journey between those three girls."

Although we're not entirely sure what a space episode will look like, Matthews says the episode will also feature some important ties to the series that came before Legacies - The Originals and The Vampire Diaries. "It's really an episode that delves deep into the past histories of the three franchises and specifically Hope's journey through The Originals to this show," says Matthews. "It has ties to its past and also informs where the end of the season will go. It is one of those episodes that only Legacies allows us to do. We experiment with a lot of the genres we love deeply and sci-fi is certainly one of them, so we're finally taking it on."

And by the end of the hour - which is the season's penultimate - you'll know exactly how much that monster resembles Darth Vader. "You will have clarity on who that monster is, where it comes from, how it figures into their journeys," says Matthews. "You will know a lot more about whoever's inside that suit of armor come next week."

