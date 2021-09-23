Wonderfalls (2004)

The short-lived 2004 Fox dramedy about a Niagra Falls gift-shop clerk who could commune with talking animal figurines was Pace's first experience with creator Bryan Fuller's "rules of reality."

"I remember the cow creamer episode, looking at this cow and Bryan saying, 'It's going to speak. We're going to animate it,'" Pace recalls. "I love that show. It has a sense of charm and camaraderie to it."

The actor hadn't done much in the industry prior to Wonderfalls, in which he played Aaron Tyler, the PhD comparative religion student living at home with his parents. He previously appeared in an episode of Law & Order: SVU (as a convicted pedophile) and in the film Soldier's Girl (as a transsexual nightclub performer), but he sees Wonderfalls as a crash course.

"I remember going up to Toronto and learning basically everything, finally learning about marks, learning what cameras were and all the rest of it," he says.