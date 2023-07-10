Lee Pace breaks down his naked fight scene in Foundation season 2

Lee Pace was on a flight from Malta to the Canary Islands when Foundation showrunner David S. Goyer shared some of his plans for season 2. They were in the middle of shooting the first season of the ambitious Apple TV+ sci-fi series, en route to their next filming location around the Atlantic. Pace remembers Goyer telling him, "I've got an idea for a wicked opening scene for your character."

That opener, which Foundation fans can watch exclusively in the video below ahead of the season 2 premiere this Friday, was a naked bedroom brawl for Pace's Cleon, a.k.a. Brother Day, the clone emperor of the galaxy. Cleon is in the throes of hot, sweaty fornication with his robot aid, Laura Birn's Eto, when a group of assassins infiltrate his quarters and attack. Cleon is forced to subdue them in the nude, and he does so with panache.

"I was pretty naked," Pace tells EW of filming that scene. "You know, I don't mind being [naked]. It's a crowded set of people, so I'm not gonna be obnoxious about it. But also, I'm not gonna go through a whole thing of slipping on shorts between every take." With a a more bashful laugh, he adds, "I was definitely wearing something, but it's not a big deal. It's just a body. That's my feeling about it."

It's also a sequence that Pace feels captures the tone of the new season. When the show debuted in Sept. 2021, some found the material based on Isaac Asimov's acclaimed novels to be a bit dense. The show did have the unenviable task of setting up troves of story involving dueling timelines, a Galactic Empire, and a small collective of exiles determined to save humanity from their prophesied demise. This sequence helps kick off the next phase of this narrative with a fresh, dare we say, cheeky spirit.

"It's like this little absurd prelude, [a] mini-story that encapsulates what Cleon is about," Pace says. "There's a violence to it, for sure. It also has this heightened aesthetic."

There's an art to the naked fight. Pace, who got his start on the stage, thinks of it like theater. "Like a piece of dance," he says. The actor worked with stunt coordinator Laurent Demianoff, who flew in from Paris, in a rehearsal space for a few hours each day over the course of a month and a half, drilling each of the beats into Pace's muscle memory. The stunt team designed the fight and refined it into what it is now: a mix of hand-to-hand combat, blaster play, knife work, and robot-tossing — all in the nude.

Foundation Season 2 Lee Pace Lee Pace as Brother Day in 'Foundation' season 2 | Credit: Helen Sloan/Apple TV+

Pace found the sequence to be quite telling of who Brother Day is as a character. "I think integral to what this Cleon is about is that he's a fighter," he says. "He likes to be hit and he likes to hit people. It was nice to be able to rehearse the moments where he's feeling confident and enjoying the fight so much. Then he gets hurt and he's afraid for his life, but he's still got good fight in him. Then he has this unreasonable moment of, 'You can't touch me. I'm the baddest one.' And in that moment of hubris, the knife cuts his chest. So we tried to form a little mini narrative inside of it. It was like being in a play. We did that fight front to back many times just so we felt as though we understood it before we filmed it."

Pace considers it "a career high" to pull off this kind of stunt work. "I love being able to work in a physical way," he adds. He's also happy for his nude moments to cement his status as one of the internet's many "space daddies," after all the attention he received from viewers over certain shirtless (and also sheer crop top) moments from season 1.

He believes that fans thirsting after his onscreen presence has nothing to do with him, per se. "It's people having a good time with the show and with the character," he says. "I love what I do because I know it gives people enjoyment. To be able to entertain people is a real privilege, and I take it seriously because I think it's a good thing to do in the world. So I hope the fight's entertaining. It was intended to be. I'm trying not to take myself too seriously here. I hope people are entertained by it, you know? They can call me daddy all they want."

Foundation season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ July 14.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: