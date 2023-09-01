This month is your last chance to watch these TV shows and movies on the streaming service.

What's leaving Netflix in September 2023: The Originals, Titanic, Rocky, and more

September usually means back to school and maybe a dip in the temperature outside, so best cozy up to the titles leaving Netflix this month before they're gone.

It's due time for a Rocky marathon as all five of the Sylvester Stallone movies will be heading out this month. Act now, The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals bites the dust on Sept. 6. And their hearts will go on, but only until the end of the month when James Cameron's epic Titanic leaves the streamer on the 30th.

Check out the full list of TV and movie titles saying goodbye to Netflix in September.

The Originals tv show, Jack and Rose in Titanic, and Sylvester Stallone in Rocky Joseph Morgan in 'The Originals,' Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Titanic,' and Sylvester Stallone in 'Rocky' | Credit: Bob Mahoney/The CW; Everett Collection (2)

Leaving Sept. 2

The Debt Collector

Leaving Sept. 4

Vampire Academy

Leaving Sept. 6

The Originals: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Sept. 12

Colette

Leaving Sept. 14

Intervention: Season 21

Leaving Sept. 29

Annihilation

Leaving Sept. 30

60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies

