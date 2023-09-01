What's leaving Netflix in September 2023: The Originals, Titanic, Rocky, and more
September usually means back to school and maybe a dip in the temperature outside, so best cozy up to the titles leaving Netflix this month before they're gone.
It's due time for a Rocky marathon as all five of the Sylvester Stallone movies will be heading out this month. Act now, The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals bites the dust on Sept. 6. And their hearts will go on, but only until the end of the month when James Cameron's epic Titanic leaves the streamer on the 30th.
Check out the full list of TV and movie titles saying goodbye to Netflix in September.
Leaving Sept. 2
The Debt Collector
Leaving Sept. 4
Vampire Academy
Leaving Sept. 6
The Originals: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Sept. 12
Colette
Leaving Sept. 14
Intervention: Season 21
Leaving Sept. 29
Annihilation
Leaving Sept. 30
60 Days In: Season 3
A League of Their Own
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
Clear and Present Danger
Doom
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Kick-Ass
Lawless
Nanny McPhee
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Titanic
Warm Bodies
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content: