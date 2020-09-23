What's leaving Netflix in October: Parks and Recreation, Green Hornet, NeverEnding Story, more
There's a whole new batch of titles being added to Netflix's expansive content library in October, which means there are plenty more set to retire — at least temporarily. It's out with the old and in with the new, as they say, so stop floundering and get to your queue, stat!
On the TV front, NBC's Parks and Recreation will see all seven of its seasons move to a new home with the network's streaming service Peacock on Sept. 30. All five seasons of Highway to Heaven will follow the Amy Poehler comedy out on Oct. 31.
With only two TV series saying goodbye next month, that frees up a lot of space on schedules stacked with Hollywood favorites for a first or final watch.
Sergio Leone's epic spaghetti western The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly starring Clint Eastwood and Eli Wallach will say, "See you soon, idiots" on the first of the month. Heading out the door with it is Emelie, and Sleeping with Other People.
Neither Blumhouse's horror film Truth or Dare nor Cult of Chucky will be spooking viewers on Halloween this year, not via Netflix at least (Oct. 2). But there's a whole slew of fun Halloween content arriving for viewers to enjoy.
Other big films departing include The Last Airbender (Oct. 7), The Green Hornet (Oct. 17), Battle: Los Angeles (Oct. 26), and on Oct. 31 The NeverEnding Story, Sleepless in Seattle, Charlotte's Web, Magic Mike, The Interview, and Spaceballs.
Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in Oct. below.
Leaving Sept. 30
Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving Oct. 1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Leaving Oct. 2
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Leaving Oct. 6
The Water Diviner
Leaving Oct. 7
The Last Airbender
Leaving Oct. 17
The Green Hornet
Leaving Oct. 19
Paper Year
Leaving Oct. 22
While We're Young
Leaving Oct. 26
Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving Oct. 30
Kristy
Leaving Oct. 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura
Related content:
Comments