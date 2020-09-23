What's leaving Netflix in October: Parks and Recreation, Green Hornet, NeverEnding Story, more

There's a whole new batch of titles being added to Netflix's expansive content library in October, which means there are plenty more set to retire — at least temporarily. It's out with the old and in with the new, as they say, so stop floundering and get to your queue, stat!

On the TV front, NBC's Parks and Recreation will see all seven of its seasons move to a new home with the network's streaming service Peacock on Sept. 30. All five seasons of Highway to Heaven will follow the Amy Poehler comedy out on Oct. 31.

With only two TV series saying goodbye next month, that frees up a lot of space on schedules stacked with Hollywood favorites for a first or final watch.

Sergio Leone's epic spaghetti western The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly starring Clint Eastwood and Eli Wallach will say, "See you soon, idiots" on the first of the month. Heading out the door with it is Emelie, and Sleeping with Other People.

Neither Blumhouse's horror film Truth or Dare nor Cult of Chucky will be spooking viewers on Halloween this year, not via Netflix at least (Oct. 2). But there's a whole slew of fun Halloween content arriving for viewers to enjoy.

Other big films departing include The Last Airbender (Oct. 7), The Green Hornet (Oct. 17), Battle: Los Angeles (Oct. 26), and on Oct. 31 The NeverEnding Story, Sleepless in Seattle, Charlotte's Web, Magic Mike, The Interview, and Spaceballs.

Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in Oct. below.

Leaving Sept. 30

Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Oct. 1

Emelie

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving Oct. 2

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving Oct. 6

The Water Diviner

Leaving Oct. 7

The Last Airbender

Leaving Oct. 17

The Green Hornet

Leaving Oct. 19

Paper Year

Leaving Oct. 22

While We're Young

Leaving Oct. 26

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving Oct. 30

Kristy

Leaving Oct. 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura