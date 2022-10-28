What's leaving Netflix in November 2022: Clueless, Knight Rider, The Color Purple, and more
We already know what's coming to Netflix in November, but the cycle of content cuts both ways. As many movies and TV shows land on the streaming platform, others will have to depart.
Fortunately for Netflix subscribers, there actually aren't that many titles leaving the service this time around. This makes sense: As more and more of Netflix's library is devoted to projects they produced themselves, those titles get to stay on for a much longer period of time. Still, others come and go, although there are some big titles getting pulled off. If you're eager for a rewatch of Clueless or The Color Purple ahead of the upcoming movie musical, make sure to get those viewings in soon.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix throughout November.
Leaving Nov. 1
From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3
Mossad 101: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Nov. 11
If Anything Happens I Love You
Leaving Nov. 13
Scary Movie 5
Leaving Nov. 14
America's Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22
Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia
Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath
Leaving Nov. 15
Suffragette
The Green Inferno
Leaving Nov. 18
Donald Glover: Weirdo
Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4
Goosebumps: Specials
Leaving Nov. 30
Bridget Jones's Baby
Clueless
The Color Purple
Hancock
He's Just Not That Into You
Ink Master: Seasons 3-4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
