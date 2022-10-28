We already know what's coming to Netflix in November , but the cycle of content cuts both ways. As many movies and TV shows land on the streaming platform, others will have to depart.

Fortunately for Netflix subscribers, there actually aren't that many titles leaving the service this time around. This makes sense: As more and more of Netflix's library is devoted to projects they produced themselves, those titles get to stay on for a much longer period of time. Still, others come and go, although there are some big titles getting pulled off. If you're eager for a rewatch of Clueless or The Color Purple ahead of the upcoming movie musical, make sure to get those viewings in soon.