What's leaving Netflix in November: Glee, School of Rock, Pineapple Express, more
See the full list of movie and TV titles leaving the streaming platform next month.
The imminent end of this month means more than just the approach of Halloween. As usual, an old month ending and a new one beginning also means that it's time for Netflix content to churn once more.
Over the course of November, a few notable TV shows will depart from Netflix — including Glee, Broadchurch, and multiple seasons of Survivor — as well as movies like School of Rock and Pineapple Express. Below, see the full list of titles leaving the streaming platform next month.
Leaving Nov. 1
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree
My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!
Leaving Nov. 4
Bucket List
The Lovers
Leaving Nov. 5
The Late Bloomer
Leaving Nov. 7
Sleepless
Leaving Nov. 10
A Single Man
Leaving Nov. 11
Fruitvale Station
Leaving Nov. 14
America's Next Top Model: Season 19
America's Next Top Model: Season 20
K-on! the movie
K-On!: Seasons 1-2
Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains
Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan
Leaving Nov. 15
Safe House
Leaving Nov. 17
Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List
Leaving Nov. 19
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leaving Nov. 21
Beverly Hills Ninja
Machete Kills
Leaving Nov. 26
Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Nov. 29
Man Down: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Nov. 30
3 Days to Kill
A Knight's Tale
American Outlaws
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Battlefield Earth
Chef
Clear and Present Danger
Freedom Writers
Glee: Seasons 1-6
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Letters to Juliet
The Lincoln Lawyer
Million Dollar Baby
Peppermint
Pineapple Express
Rake: Seasons 1-4
Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
School of Rock
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
TURN: Washington's Spies: Seasons 1-4
Waterworld
