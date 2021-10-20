See the full list of movie and TV titles leaving the streaming platform next month.

What's leaving Netflix in November: Glee, School of Rock, Pineapple Express, more

The imminent end of this month means more than just the approach of Halloween. As usual, an old month ending and a new one beginning also means that it's time for Netflix content to churn once more.

Over the course of November, a few notable TV shows will depart from Netflix — including Glee, Broadchurch, and multiple seasons of Survivor — as well as movies like School of Rock and Pineapple Express. Below, see the full list of titles leaving the streaming platform next month.

Leaving Netflix in November Naya Rivera in 'Glee,' Jack Black in 'School of Rock,' and Seth Rogen in 'Pineapple Express' | Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images; Everett Collection (2)

Leaving Nov. 1

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

Leaving Nov. 4

Bucket List

The Lovers

Leaving Nov. 5

The Late Bloomer

Leaving Nov. 7

Sleepless

Leaving Nov. 10

A Single Man

Leaving Nov. 11

Fruitvale Station

Leaving Nov. 14

America's Next Top Model: Season 19

America's Next Top Model: Season 20

K-on! the movie

K-On!: Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

Leaving Nov. 15

Safe House

Leaving Nov. 17

Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List

Leaving Nov. 19

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving Nov. 21

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills

Leaving Nov. 26

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Nov. 29

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Nov. 30

3 Days to Kill

A Knight's Tale

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington's Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld