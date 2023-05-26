What's leaving Netflix in June 2023: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, World War Z, and more

By Devan Coggan May 26, 2023 at 07:23 PM EDT
Summer is almost here, but some notable movies and TV shows will soon be leaving Netflix.

As the streaming service prepares to introduce new projects, it'll also be saying goodbye to some familiar titles. June's departures include beloved romance films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Jerry Maguire, as well as the Brad Pitt zombie flick World War Z. The animated adventure Puss in Boots and the thriller The Taking of Pelham 123 are also leaving at the end of the month.

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 'World War Z'
Leaving June 1
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1
The DUFF

Leaving June 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving June 13
Marlon: Seasons 1-2
The Mole: Seasons 3-4

Leaving June 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving June 15
The Darkness

Leaving June 19
Philomena

Leaving June 20
Shooter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 21
The Mist

Leaving June 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving June 30
Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2
The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
LOL
Puss in Boots
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Taking of Pelham 123
World War Z

