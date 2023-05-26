What's leaving Netflix in June 2023: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, World War Z, and more
Summer is almost here, but some notable movies and TV shows will soon be leaving Netflix.
As the streaming service prepares to introduce new projects, it'll also be saying goodbye to some familiar titles. June's departures include beloved romance films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Jerry Maguire, as well as the Brad Pitt zombie flick World War Z. The animated adventure Puss in Boots and the thriller The Taking of Pelham 123 are also leaving at the end of the month.
Check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month below.
Leaving June 1
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1
The DUFF
Leaving June 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving June 13
Marlon: Seasons 1-2
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
Leaving June 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving June 15
The Darkness
Leaving June 19
Philomena
Leaving June 20
Shooter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 21
The Mist
Leaving June 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving June 30
Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2
The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
LOL
Puss in Boots
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Taking of Pelham 123
World War Z
