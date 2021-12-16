What's leaving Netflix in January: Snowpiercer, Twilight, Bling Ring, and more
New year, new titles.
2022 is a new year, and that means out with the old and in with the new. In the case of Netflix, viewers have one last chance to rewatch some great titles — or discover them for the first time — before they disappear from the streaming platform.
For those who want to start off or end the year with some apocalyptic vibes, Snowpiercer — Bong Joon-ho's critically acclaimed 2014 film starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton, which also spawned a television adaptation — takes its final bow after New Year's Day.
On the other end of the spectrum, Twilight fans probably want to give one last watch to the franchise that kicked off the careers of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart (both of whom are having a moment with a high-profile project) before it turns to dust and stops sparkling Jan. 15.
And if you haven't checked out Sofia Coppola's 2013 gem Bling Ring, what are you waiting for?There's no better way to celebrate the start of 2022 than with some true-life Los Angeles drama vibes from Emma Watson and Taissa Farmiga.
Other gems to check out before they disappear faster than champagne on New Year's Eve include Betty White: First Lady of Television (leaving Jan. 5), all five seasons of Episodes (leaving Jan. 5) and all eight seasons of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (leaving Jan. 31).
Here's a full list of everything leaving Netflix next month.
Leaving Jan. 1
Snowpiercer
Leaving Jan. 5
Episodes (seasons 1-5)
Leaving Jan. 6
A Ghost Story
Ballerina
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Leaving Jan. 10
Hardy Bucks (seasons 1-4)
Leaving Jan. 11
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Leaving Jan. 15
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight
Leaving Jan. 17
The Bling Ring
Homefront
Leaving Jan. 21
The Shannara Chronicles (seasons 1-2)
Leaving Jan. 31
Bleach: The Entry
Bleach: The Rescue
Bleach: The Substitute
Cloud Atlas
The General's Daughter
My Girl 2
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (seasons 1-8)
Mystic River
Shutter Island
Related content:
Comments