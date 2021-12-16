What's leaving Netflix in January: Snowpiercer, Twilight, Bling Ring, and more

2022 is a new year, and that means out with the old and in with the new. In the case of Netflix, viewers have one last chance to rewatch some great titles — or discover them for the first time — before they disappear from the streaming platform.

For those who want to start off or end the year with some apocalyptic vibes, Snowpiercer — Bong Joon-ho's critically acclaimed 2014 film starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton, which also spawned a television adaptation — takes its final bow after New Year's Day.

On the other end of the spectrum, Twilight fans probably want to give one last watch to the franchise that kicked off the careers of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart (both of whom are having a moment with a high-profile project) before it turns to dust and stops sparkling Jan. 15.

Leaving Netflix ; Snowpiercer, Twilight, Bling Ring 'Snowpiercer,' 'Twilight,' and 'The Bling Ring' | Credit: Everett Collection; Deana Newcomb/Summit

And if you haven't checked out Sofia Coppola's 2013 gem Bling Ring, what are you waiting for?There's no better way to celebrate the start of 2022 than with some true-life Los Angeles drama vibes from Emma Watson and Taissa Farmiga.

Other gems to check out before they disappear faster than champagne on New Year's Eve include Betty White: First Lady of Television (leaving Jan. 5), all five seasons of Episodes (leaving Jan. 5) and all eight seasons of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (leaving Jan. 31).

Here's a full list of everything leaving Netflix next month.

Leaving Jan. 1

Snowpiercer

Leaving Jan. 5

Episodes (seasons 1-5)

Leaving Jan. 6

A Ghost Story

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Leaving Jan. 10

Hardy Bucks (seasons 1-4)

Leaving Jan. 11

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Leaving Jan. 15

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

Leaving Jan. 17

The Bling Ring

Homefront

Leaving Jan. 21

The Shannara Chronicles (seasons 1-2)

Leaving Jan. 31

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General's Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (seasons 1-8)

Mystic River

Shutter Island