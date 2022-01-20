Watch 'em while you still can.

What's leaving Netflix in February: Edge of Seventeen, Here Comes the Boom, Step Brothers, and more

The days may be short and the nights may be cold — but don't let yourself get even more down in the dumps by missing something you've been planning to watch on Netflix.

As we head into the year's shortest month, there's a slew of titles leaving the streaming platform, including several star-studded films. There's the romantic drama Chocolat with Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp, Kevin Costner's Best Picture-winning Dances With Wolves, and one of comedy's best duos, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, in Step Brothers.

For those who just need a good cry, there's Being Elmo: A Puppeter's Journey, a heartwarming documentary about the creative forces behind one of Sesame Street's most beloved characters. Or maybe you're really hitting that pandemic wall and want a documentary that'll make you feel like you're at New York's most exclusive party — you can't do better than Studio 54.

Whether you're itching for a laugh-out-loud comedy or eager to add another title to your Hailee Steinfeld filmography, be sure and watch before they're gone. Check out the full list below.

'Edge of Seventeen,' 'Here Comes the Boom,' and 'Step Brothers' 'Edge of Seventeen,' 'Here Comes the Boom,' and 'Step Brothers' | Credit: STX Entertainment; SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC.; Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

Leaving Feb.1

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups

Leaving Feb. 8

Polaroid

Leaving Feb. 9

Hitler — A Career

Leaving Feb. 19

Good Time

Leaving Feb. 15

Studio 54

Leaving Feb. 16

Drunk Parents

Leaving Feb. 20

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey

Leaving Feb. 25

No Escape

Leaving Feb. 26

Edge of Seventeen

Leaving Feb. 28

Border Security: America's Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances With Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool's Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers