What's leaving Netflix in February: Edge of Seventeen, Here Comes the Boom, Step Brothers, and more
The days may be short and the nights may be cold — but don't let yourself get even more down in the dumps by missing something you've been planning to watch on Netflix.
As we head into the year's shortest month, there's a slew of titles leaving the streaming platform, including several star-studded films. There's the romantic drama Chocolat with Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp, Kevin Costner's Best Picture-winning Dances With Wolves, and one of comedy's best duos, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, in Step Brothers.
For those who just need a good cry, there's Being Elmo: A Puppeter's Journey, a heartwarming documentary about the creative forces behind one of Sesame Street's most beloved characters. Or maybe you're really hitting that pandemic wall and want a documentary that'll make you feel like you're at New York's most exclusive party — you can't do better than Studio 54.
Whether you're itching for a laugh-out-loud comedy or eager to add another title to your Hailee Steinfeld filmography, be sure and watch before they're gone. Check out the full list below.
Leaving Feb.1
Await Further Instructions
Grown Ups
Leaving Feb. 8
Polaroid
Leaving Feb. 9
Hitler — A Career
Leaving Feb. 19
Good Time
Leaving Feb. 15
Studio 54
Leaving Feb. 16
Drunk Parents
Leaving Feb. 20
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey
Leaving Feb. 25
No Escape
Leaving Feb. 26
Edge of Seventeen
Leaving Feb. 28
Border Security: America's Front Line: Season 2
Chocolat
Dances With Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Fool's Gold
Here Comes the Boom
The Interview
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Mars Attacks!
Observe and Report
Rain Man
Sabrina
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Step Brothers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Total Recall
We Were Soldiers
