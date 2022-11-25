What's leaving Netflix in December 2022: Casino Royale, Men in Black, I Love You, Man, and more
Netflix is set to delight audiences in December with a host of new films including Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Noah Baumbach's White Noise. But that also means a collection of other titles will soon take their final bows on the streaming service.
Thankfully, it seems like Netflix is celebrating the season of giving by not taking too much away this month. However, the movies and series departing are sure to cause upset among viewers. The Men in Black trilogy, Daniel Craig's first foray as Bond in Casino Royale, Paul Rudd and Jason Segel's buddy comedy I Love You, Man, and more will exit the platform. So if you're keen to slappa da bass one more time, you better do so now.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month.
Leaving Dec. 1
Fast Color
Leaving Dec. 9
The Shack
Leaving Dec. 11
Manhunt: Unabomber
Leaving Dec. 14
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Merlin: Seasons 1-5
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Leaving Dec. 15
The Danish Girl
Leaving Dec. 27
Instant Hotel: Season 1
Leaving Dec. 28
Shrek the Musical
Leaving Dec. 31
1BR
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Little Princess
Blood Diamond
Blow
Blue Jasmine
Casino Royale
Chocolat
Eyes Wide Shut
I Love You, Man
Life as We Know It
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
New York Minute
Point Break
Police Academy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
