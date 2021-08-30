Leave It to Beaver star Tony Dow 'in good spirits' after being hospitalized with pneumonia

Tony Dow's agent has confirmed that the Leave It to Beaver star is still in the hospital but "doing well."

After being hospitalized Thursday due to pneumonia, Leave It to Beaver star Tony Dow is on the mend, his agent Frank Bilotta confirmed on Dow's official Facebook page.

"Tony has been diagnosed with pneumonia but is in good spirits and is doing well. He was up walking around yesterday and his doctors think he should be able to return home within the week," Bilotta wrote on Monday, adding that Dow's wife, Lauren, wanted to thank fans for all their support and that updates would continue to be posted.

TMZ first broke the news that Dow had been hospitalized with pneumonia. On Sunday, Bilotta posted on Facebook confirming that Dow was ill and unable to attend a scheduled convention over the weekend, and also that COVID had been ruled out as a diagnosis.

Tony Dow of Leave It to Beaver Tony Dow played Wally for six seasons of "Leave It to Beaver." | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Dow is best known for his role as Wally Cleaver, Beaver's older brother on the popular sitcom, which he played from 1957 to 1963 as well as on later Beaver spinoffs and revivals. After leaving the sitcom, Dow went on to guest star on notable television shows including My Three Sons, Square Pegs, and The Hardy Boys, with a short stint in the National Guard between 1965 and 1968. He eventually moved onto directing and has helmed episodes of Coach, Babylon 5, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. For the last decade, he's been focused on his sculpting work, according to TMZ.