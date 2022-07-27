The Emmy-winning Scientology and the Aftermath star posted an epic video slamming those questioning her skills as a dancer: "It’s about performing, that’s what I’m judging."

Leah Remini shuts down critics of her So You Think You Can Dance judging: 'Just let me enjoy it!'

Leah Remini just proved once again why she's one of TV's most entertaining personalities in an epic take-down of select viewers questioning her qualifications to judge Fox's competition series So You Think You Can Dance.

"For the one guy who's like…. 'Why is Leah Remini Judging a dance show?' Because I am! I love dancing, and I've been ballroom dancing. I've got my own dance studio, I've been taking ballroom, cha-cha, rumba, jive, I do it all," the Emmy-winning Scientology and the Aftermath star said Tuesday in a hilarious Instagram video. "But, who can judge a dance show? I'm having a great time, I'm not even there as a dancer, I'm there as somebody who just enjoys dancing."

She went on to stress that she's judging the contestants through the lens of being "an actress" and "a performer," versus a by-the-numbers dance pro.

"It's about performing, that's what I'm judging," she finished. "That's the answer to that question. I'm having the best time. Just let me enjoy it!"

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: Judge Leah Remini on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, July 27 Leah Remini slams critics of her 'So You Think You Can Dance' judging | Credit: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

Remini replaced actor Matthew Morrison on the show's season 17 panel in June, after the Glee star was relieved of his duties in the wake of an alleged incident involving "an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant" that included "flirty direct messages on social media," an unnamed source told PEOPLE. Morrison has since stressed that the reports were "blatantly untrue," adding that he reached out to a dancer about working with a choreographer the pair had "mutual respect" for.

Before joining the judging table alongside JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Remini also flexed her skills as a contestant on season 17 of ABC's Dancing With the Stars in 2013, ultimately finishing in fifth place.

So You Think You Can Dance airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: