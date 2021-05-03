See a first look at Arcane, a new series based on the multiplayer video game.

League of Legends is getting an animated event series at Netflix — watch the first action-packed teaser

League of Legends, the globally popular multiplayer video game, is getting a new TV adaptation at Netflix.

The streamer announced Arcane, an animated event series coming to the platform later this year in the fall. A specific release date wasn't disclosed, but a frenetic first-look teaser dropped on Monday with a peek at the gnarly fantasy action coming our way.

Released in 2009 by Riot Games, League of Legends allows players to do battle as two teams of five champions defend their turf and try to dismantle the other. The game comes with a rich mythology, roster of characters, and various locations.

Arcane will center on two big destinations from League of Legends: Piltover and Zahn.

Piltover is a thriving cultural epicenter on the continent of Valoran on the plane of existence known as Runeterra. The city is boosted by trade, commerce, and a focus on progressive thinking.

Zahn is a district that lies in the canyons and valleys beneath Piltover that exists under perpetual layers of smog and fumes. It's like a dark mirror of Piltover. Hextech inventors, who create mechanisms that fuse magic and technology, will gravitate to Zahn if the restrictions of Piltover infringe on their work. It has resulted in a blackmarket network throughout Zahn.

According to Netflix, Arcane will follow the origins of two iconic League champions and the power that will tear them apart.

Dominique Bazay, the director of original animation at Netflix, said, "The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats."

"Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends," said Shauna Spenley, global president of entertainment at Riot Games. "Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe."

This is the latest among a new boom of video game TV series adaptations. Netflix is also developing an animated series based around the world of Cyberpunk 2077, as well as a live-action Assassin's Creed series.

Watch the Arcane teaser above.

