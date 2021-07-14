Lea Michele and more Glee alumni memorialize Cory Monteith 8 years after his death

Eight years after Cory Monteith's death, his Glee castmates, including former partner Lea Michele, are sharing memories of the late star on social media.

The actress, who played Rachel Berry opposite Monteith's Finn Hudson on the hit Fox series, memorialized him via an Instagram Story on Wednesday with a simple, captionless black and white photo of him in costume waving to fans at what's likely a Glee concert.

Glee writer and guest star Michael Hitchcock also posted a photo of Monteith with the caption, "Remembering one of the kindest humans on the planet."

Kevin McHale, who worked with Monteith from the very beginning of the show, playing fellow New Directions member Artie Abrams, quoted Hitchcock's tweet and added that the late actor had the "biggest heart there ever was."

Actors Max Adler and Iqbal Theba, who both had recurring roles on Glee as Dave Karofsky and Principal Figgins respectively, also remembered their late costar. Adler posted a candid behind-the-scenes photo of himself and Monteith mid-conversation, while Theba shared a photo of the actor alongside the late Naya Rivera, writing, "He will always be my favorite Quarterback @CoryMonteith I am sure he is horsing around with @NayaRivera somewhere."

Monteith died by accidental overdose in 2013. His mother Ann McGregor has since kept his legacy of helping others alive via the Cory's Law page, which raises money for Covenant House.

