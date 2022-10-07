"The amount of times this guy has heard me sing 'Don’t Rain on My Parade…"

The fourth season of Glee was full of ups and downs, but one consistent bright spot was Lea Michele's Rachel Berry, who stretched her wings Glee Show More About Glee type TV Show network Fox genre Comedy

Music

Lea Michele and Darren Criss' recent reunion is bound to fill fans with glee.

The former castmates, who starred on Fox's hit musical comedy Glee, met up after one of Michele's performances in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

The actress posted a snap of the sweet moment on her Instagram on Thursday, commenting on the pair (who were joined by Criss' wife) as they smiled happily backstage together.

"The amount of times this guy has heard me sing 'Don't Rain on My Parade,'" Michele captioned the post. "I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss."

Michele's not wrong. Over the course of the show's six seasons, Michele performed a medley of Funny Girl hits — including "Don't Rain on My Parade," "People," and "My Man" — and her character, Rachel Berry, even went on to star in a Broadway adaptation of Funny Girl just like she did.

Criss and Michele played opposite one another for four of the show's six seasons after his character, Blaine Anderson, popped up as the leader of the rival vocal group, the Dalton Academy Warblers, back in season 2. After singing and dancing his way through the school year, Blaine transferred to William McKinley High School and officially joined the glee club in season 3.

While Rachel might have been swept into the magical role of Fanny Brice (previously played by Barbra Streisand) fresh out of school, Michele said the opportunity presented itself at the perfect time in her life.

"I'm 36 now, and the story of Funny Girl spans through the course of many years, and you see her love and her loss and her failures and her successes and becoming a mom and a wife," she recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "I feel like, at this point, being where I am right now, it's just perfect. Timing is everything, and I'm so grateful."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: