Elliot Stabler returns in new Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime crossover promo

We're one step closer to seeing Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler on screen together again.

Okay, so we don't see the former partners on screen together just yet. But the look on Benson's face when she hears him call out "Liv!" — is one of total shock and surprise.

The promo also flashes back to the time they worked together as partners on the SVU squad, and the moment Benson learned Stabler had "put his papers in" a decade ago. (Meloni left the long-running series in 2011.)

In the months since the Stabler spin-off was first announced last March, Meloni and Hargitay have delighted fans with reunion Instagrams and, most recently, posing together for this week's PEOPLE magazine. Now, there's just a few more weeks to go until Stabler is officially back in the L&O fold.

The big Law & Order crossover event kicks off April 1 with SVU at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET. Watch the new promo above.

(Video courtesy of NBC.)