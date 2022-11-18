Kelli Giddish dons a wedding dress in her Law & Order: SVU goodbye

After surviving a traumatic experience during the crossover story at the beginning of this season, it looks like Det. Amanda Rollins is getting a happy ending to her 12-season run on the show.

Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: SVU is almost up. The actress announced earlier this year that this season of the long-running crime drama would be her last, and now we know what that goodbye will look like.

Next week's fall finale will be Giddish's final episode as Det. Amanda Rollins, and it looks like she's going out to the sound of wedding bells. A teaser that ran after last night's episode shows Rollins walking into a courthouse chapel in a white wedding dress, greeted by her SVU teammates.

"You gonna start crying already, Liv?" Odafin Tutola (Ice-T) jokes as a misty-eyed Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) gives Rollins a hug.

When Giddish announced her goodbye in August, she wrote on Instagram that "playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life." Reflecting on the 12 seasons she spent playing the detective, Giddish noted that "she's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

She concluded the post by saying, "I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on 'SVU' and put them toward everything that's next to come."

In the context of the show, Rollins' departure comes out of the epic crossover between SVU, the flagship Law & Order, and Law & Order: Organized Crime that kicked off the current seasons in September. During that three-part story, Rollins almost died in a shoot-out, and has spent most of the season since then reckoning with the stress and trauma of surviving a near-death experience. Now it looks like she'll get a well-earned happy ending.

SVU won't be down a detective for long, though. This season added Molly Burnett as Det. Grace Muncy, who appeared as a guest star in the first several post-crossover episodes before officially becoming a series regular with episode 7.

