Law & Order: SVU stars Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes to depart in season 23

Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes, who play Officer Kat Tamin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland, will both exit the NBC procedural at the start of its upcoming 23rd season, EW has learned. Both actors will depart in the two-hour season premiere, airing later this month.

Both Hyder and Barnes first appeared on SVU in season 21, with the latter being promoted to series regular in season 22. Hyder's Kat, who is bisexual, was the second LGBTQ main character on the show, after B.D. Wong 's Dr. George Huang.

"We're now part of an entire night of Law & Order. It offers us a lot of opportunities to intersect our stories," Chaiken said. "One of the things I think will work better for us in this upcoming season is that our shows are all starting at the same time. We will be more or less on the same schedule. So we'll be able to coordinate better and plan these events better."