Image zoom LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "Blackout" Episode 2018 -- Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Lieutenant Olivia Benson -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC) CHICAGO FIRE -- "Welcome to Crazytown" Episode 807 BTS -- Pictured: Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide -- (Photo by: Adrian Burrows/NBC) Virginia Sherwood/NBC; Adrian Burrows/NBC

NBC is really embracing the power of three. After giving This Is Us a three-season renewal in May, and New Amsterdam a three-season pickup in January, the network announced on Thursday that it was ordering three more seasons of all things Dick Wolf currently on its air. Four dramas in total received the whopping renewals: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

The renewals comes as part of a new five-year deal that the megaproducer signed to remain at Universal Television, and includes the promise of new series as well.

Currently in its 21st season, SVU already stands as the longest-running live-action scripted prime time program in history, and this hefty renewal will pushes it well past the 500-episode mark. SVU is drawing 6.4 million viewers and a 1.5 rating in the 18-to-49 demo this season in live-plus-seven ratings. Meanwhile, the three Chicago shows are among TV's most-watched dramas, with Chicago Fire netting 11.4 million viewers (and a 1.9 in the 18-to-49-demo) and both Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. averaging 11 million (1.7 for Med and 2.0 for P.D.).

