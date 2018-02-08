All the ADAs of Law & Order: SVU, ranked

Ranking the ADAs of SVU
13. Sonya Paxton (Christine Lahti) — Season 11
12. Kim Greylek (Michaela McManus) — Season 10
11. Jo Marlowe (Sharon Stone) — Season 11
10. Gillian Hardwick (Melissa Sagemiller) — Season 12
9. Mikka Von (Paula Patton) — Season 12
8. Sherri West (Francie Swift) — Season 12
7. Michael Cutter (Linus Roache) — Season 13
6. David Haden (Harry Connick Jr) — Season 13
5. Abbie Carmichael (Angie Harmon) — Season 1
4. Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) — Seasons 14-19
3. Casey Novak (Diane Neal) — Seasons 5-9
2. Elizabeth Donnelly (Judith Light) — Seasons 3-6
1. Alexandra Cabot (Stephanie March) — Seasons 2-5
