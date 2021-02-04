Law & Order: Organized Crime to premiere in April with SVU crossover

The much-anticipated Benson-Stabler reunion has finally been scheduled for April 1. No fooling.

NBC announced on Thursday that it will launch Law & Order: Organized Crime on April 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler will actually make his return — and reunite with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson — one hour earlier than that, as he pops up on Law & Order: SVU.

In the new drama, from Law & Order overlord Dick Wolf, Stabler is reeling from a "personal loss" and rejoins the NYPD to lead an elite task force that will take on organized crime. He finds that the system and the city don't look the same as they did in his decade-long absence, though, and "he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning."

Meloni exited SVU at the end of season 12; the show is currently in its 22nd season. Organized Crime was originally intended to debut as early as January, but a change in showrunner (from Matt Olmstead to Ilene Chaiken) delayed those plans. Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor will star alongside Meloni.

NBC also announced the season premiere dates for Good Girls (Mar. 7) and Manifest (Apr. 1).