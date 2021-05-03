Law & Order gets another spin-off at NBC, For the Defense

NBC isn't messing with success: The network has hired to Dick Wolf to produce yet another spin-off of his Law & Order franchise.

Ordered straight to series, Law & Order: For the Defense will focus on a criminal defense firm. Here's the official logline: "The series will put the lawyers under the microscope, along with the criminal justice system with every week delivering the promise of a contemporary morality tale."

Carol Mendelsohn, of CSI fame, will serve as showrunner and executive producer, along with Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz, and Peter Jankowski.

"This new show is exciting for me personally," Wolf said in a statement. "We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn't been done before."

So, how many L&Os does that make? Well, the mother ship debuted in 1990, which begat SVU, which still airs with Mariska Hargitay, along with the new Organized Crime featuring Christopher Meloni. The L&O spin-offs that came and went on NBC were Criminal Intent, Trial by Jury, Los Angeles, and True Crime.

When he's not immersing himself in the dulcet sounds of L&O's signature "dun dun," Wolf also executive-producers the Chicago franchises, as well as FBI and FBI Most Wanted on CBS.