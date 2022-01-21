The revival of the procedural that started it all returns this February.

DUN-DUN! Jack McCoy is back in first teaser for the new (old) Law & Order

Law & Order Close this dialog window Streaming Options

After nearly 12 years and several spin-offs, the original Law & Order is coming back to TV. And it's bringing a fan favorite back with it.

Jack McCoy is back! And in the first teaser of the revival (below), we see Sam Waterston in full McCoy mode — reprising the role he played for 16 seasons — and doling out some advice.

"It's okay to play the hero," McCoy says, "as long as you win."

In addition to Waterston's familiar face, we also get glimpses of some new blood: Odelya Halevi as assistant DA Samantha Maroun, Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove, and Hugh Dancy as assistant DA Nathan Price.

And over the years we've been blessed — and occasionally cursed — with spin-offs such as the Vincent D'Onofrio-led Criminal Intent, the Los Angeles-based Trial by Jury, and True Crime, which was based on the Menendez brothers trial. But there's nothing quite like that original recipe, is there?

Premiering in 1990, Law & Order was nominated for 50 Emmys, winning Outstanding Drama Series in 1997, and employed virtually every working actor under the sun. After 456 episodes, NBC abruptly canceled the show after season 20, and Wolf tried to find a new home for it, to no avail. But as it turns out, that case was far from closed.

Waterston will also be joined by Anthony Anderson, returning as Junior Det. Kevin Bernard, a role he originated in season 18, and procedural veteran Camryn Manheim (an Emmy winner for The Practice) as Lt. Kate Dixon.

You can catch up with the new adventures of the old Law & Order when it premieres Feb. 24 on NBC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: