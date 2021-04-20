Stabler gets a crash course on social media in Law & Order: Organized Crime sneak peek

Law & Order: Organized Crime (TV Series) Streaming Options

Somebody's behaving like a distracted teenager.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Thursday's episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) loses patience over his son's addiction to Instagram, but then realizes it may help him locate the perps who blew up his wife in the April 1 crossover episode of Law & Order: SVU — so he grabs the phone. But maybe park before perusing social media, Detective Zaddy?

Now a widower, Stabler has spent the last few episodes trying to take down Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) and dismantle his sophisticated drug ring. Stabler also thinks Wheatley had something to do with his wife's death… but how?

Meloni returned to prime time earlier this month as SVU reintroduced his fan-favorite character to the streets of New York after a decade away. In Organized Crime, his new spin-off, Stabler is going after mobsters with Chicago Med's Danielle Moné Truitt (as police sergeant Ayanna Bell).

LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME Christopher Meloni in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' | Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

"I don't want, you know, a fiftysomething Elliot Stabler stomping around, unable to control his anger anymore," Meloni recently told EW about his character's evolution. "That's not an attractive thing to watch."

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Watch the sneak peek above.

