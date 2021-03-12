Dr. Laken Perillos wants answers, and she'll get them by any means necessary.

Watch Laverne Cox's sadistic interrogator torture Dembe in The Blacklist sneak peak

Dembe, you're in danger.

The Blacklist viewers know Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) is fiercely loyal to Reddington (James Spader), so the equally committed Dr. Perillos (guest star Laverne Cox) will have her work cut out for her in this week's episode. In the exclusive sneak peek above, Red's closest ally is tortured for information about the Sikorsky Archive. Watch how chillingly the interrogator explains the history of the implement she's using, which dates back to the Spanish Inquisition.

Dembe and Red are up against a sadistic and formidable adversary in Dr. Perillos. Fueled by an act of injustice in her past, she has a fascination with pain and how racial bias affects people's ability to recognize suffering.

In looking for answers about the Sikorsky Archive, Dr. Perillos is chasing an elusive item that is incredibly important to many of The Blacklist's central figures. It's why Katarina Rostova was on the run for years, what caused Dom to side with Red over his daughter, and now the subject Townsend has sent Cox's character to get answers about.

"I had so much fun playing this character on a show I truly love," Cox recently tweeted about the good doctor.

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

