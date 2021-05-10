Laverne Cox to replace Giuliana Rancic as E! red carpet host: 'I can't wait to get started'

Laverne Cox is trading in orange for red.

The Orange Is the New Black alum is replacing Giuliana Rancic as the new host of the E!'s Live from the Red Carpet, EW has confirmed.

"I'm so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!'s iconic red carpet coverage," Cox says in a statement. "For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!'s coverage all day long. I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!'s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can't wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey."

Cox's hosting duties will begin in the 2022 awards season, and she will also host celebrity interview specials. Meanwhile, Rancic announced on Friday that she is stepping down from the role after two decades.

"After 20 fabulous years hosting E!'s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes," Rancic says. "⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!'s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life. ⁣To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life." ⁣

Read Rancic's full statement below: