Laverne Cox is thrilled, actually, to be mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open

Laverne Cox is crazy in love with the idea that the internet mistook her for Beyoncé at the U.S. Open.

On Monday, the Orange is the New Black actress shared a video from Twitter that featured a split-second shot of Cox cheering on Serena Williams during her match at the popular tennis tournament. The tweet was hilariously captioned, "Beyoncé at the US Open."

After receiving influx of tweets correctly noting it was Cox and not Beyoncé, the Twitter account retracted the claim. Thankfully, Cox herself appeared to find the humor in being confused for the "Break My Soul" singer.

Beyoncé (L) and actor Laverne Cox during The 59th GRAMMY Awards Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity," she captioned her Instagram post. "These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce."

Cox also agreed with one tweet calling the comparison a "career highlight," replying "Absolutely!"

It wasn't just Cox who was delighted by the case of mistaken identity. In the comments of her Instagram post, Cox's friends all dropped into the comments section to celebrate her accidentally becoming Queen Bey's doppelgänger for the day. Dear White People star Quei Tann commented, "You both do look alike! It was bound to happen."

While Superstore's Franchesca Ramsey added, "You DESERVE! You had [the] queen's essence radiating from behind the mask."

And while a member or two of the Beyhive might've gotten temporarily confused, others immediately knew that it was Cox from the moment they spotted her in the audience. Pose star Angelica Ross wrote, "Funny as soon as I scrolled to this I was like 'that looks like Laverne.'"

On her Instagram Story, Cox shared multiple images of Williams alongside a video of herself at the sporting event. In the clip, the actress can be seen dressed in a black mesh top and accompanying tan latex pants and heels. She completed her look with hoop earrings, a black Dior bag and a black face mask.

Cox captioned the video, "Arriving at the #USOpen earlier."