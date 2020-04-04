Laura Prepon reveals the two words in her audition that landed her That ‘70s Show

That '70s Show (TV Show) type TV Show network Fox Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Laura Prepon's audition for Donna on That '70s Show was all alright.

The actress joined PeopleTV's Couch Surfing for a special remote edition where she looked back at her career milestones, including the audition that landed her the role of a lifetime — Donna Pinciotti on That '70s Show.

"One of the things that's really funny is later after I got on the show, I had said to our creators, Bonnie and Terri Turner, 'What was the thing that made you know that I was Donna?'" she recalls. "They said, 'First of all, when you came in, you just were Donna. You were Donna Pinciotti; you were perfect for her.' And at the end of the audition, I looked at them and I said, 'We good?' And I put my hands on the table and I pushed off like a total tomboy. It was just how I got up from my table. They said that sealed the deal."

Prepon has since gone on to a successful Hollywood career, appearing in everything from Orange Is the New Black to The Girl on the Train, after eight seasons on That '70s Show.

Looking back at the role that launched her, she's surprised by how young she looks. While watching one of the series' classic 360 scenes, she reflects, "We were like, I don't know, 20 when we did this scene and we look like little babies. It's so funny how when you are 20 you feel like you know everything.

"These 360 scenes are so That '70s Show and so perfect for what we were doing at the time," she adds. "This was pretty risqué because we were insinuating that we were passing a joint, and they always pumped the smoke in there and everything. Back in 1998, for a network television show to have that, that was edgy."

