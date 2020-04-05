Laura Prepon learned she was pregnant right after intense Orange Is the New Black hostage scenes

Orange Is the New Black type TV Show network Netflix

Talk about emotional whiplash.

Speaking recently on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon revealed that immediately after she directed some of the Netflix show's intense scenes, she learned she was pregnant.

"This scene was really tough. This was the first episode I directed on Orange," she says, referring to "The Reverse Midas Touch" episode of season 5, in which her character Alex and several others are being held hostage. "Taylor [Schilling, who played Piper] and I were wrapped in a shower curtain naked, with our arms penned behind our backs."

It was right after finishing those scenes that Prepon says she found out she was pregnant. "I was pregnant with my daughter this whole time and I had no idea. I finished directing this day, and the episode was over and my directing job had finished, and I was exhausted and I felt sick," she says. She recalled passing a meat vendor on her way home and the smell made her feel so sick, she just knew.

"This particular morning, I was so nauseous. And I thought to myself, 'I'm pregnant,'" she says.

Baby Ella is now 2½ years old. Prepon and husband Ben Foster welcomed a second child in February.

Orange Is the New Black ran for seven seasons on Netflix. For more with Prepon, watch the video above and the full episode on PeopleTV.

