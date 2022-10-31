Laura Dern made a sneaky cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere

The season 2 premiere of The White Lotus on Sunday featured some surprise cameos from creator Mike White's previous collaborators. You already know about the former Survivor: David vs. Goliath contestants who showed up in the opening minutes, but perhaps that voice on the phone later in the episode sounded familiar as well. Worry no longer: EW has confirmed that it was indeed Laura Dern who provided that profanity-filled bit of voice acting.

Laura Dern; Michael Imperioli on The White Lotus Laura Dern made a surprise cameo in 'The White Lotus' as the voice of Michael Imperioli's estranged wife | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Fabio Lovino/HBO

Shortly after Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) arrives at the White Lotus' Sicily location with his father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and son Albie (Adam DiMarco) in tow, he goes off by himself to make a quick phone call to his estranged wife Abby. Apparently they planned this family trip together, but the marriage dissolved in the time since, and Abby did not come to Sicily with the boys. Abby's voice, as she tells Dom to "f--- off," is none other than Dern.

Dern has worked with White before, on their two-season HBO dramedy Enlightened. Dern starred as Amy Jellicoe, a corporate executive who takes a demotion after a humiliating nervous breakdown and tries to put the pieces of her life together.

The anger in her voice in The White Lotus seems to suggest that Dern will not be showing up in person during the season, but who knows? Molly Shannon made a surprise entrance halfway through season 1, after all.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: