Laura Benanti's Melania Trump returns to talk Tulsa rally with Stephen Colbert

Benanti's first lady also addressed the "lies" in the Melania Trump biography The Art of Her Deal.

Laura Benanti's Melania Trump has remained out of the public eye on The Late Show these days, but the Broadway star returned to impersonate the first lady so she could talk about President Trump's lackluster rally in Tulsa, Okla. with host Stephen Colbert.

"It is as empty as a Trump rally," she said with a laugh about her undisclosed quarantine location.

On Saturday, June 20, Donald Trump attended his first mass rally in months at the BOK Center, despite it being held on the weekend of Juneteenth, the anniversary of the abolishment of slavery in the U.S., and the warnings about further spreading coronavirus. While the Trump campaigned claimed that close to a million people registered for tickets, the 19,000-seat locale was at least one-third empty, with only about 6,200 in attendance.

In terms of his performance at the rally, Benanti's Melania told Colbert "it was like his performance every night: way smaller than promised and everyone involved should get tested."

The fake first kady also addressed Mary Jordan's new biography about the real Melania, called The Art of Her Deal, in which it states Melania renegotiated her prenup after Trump won the election. "Don't believe what you read!" she exclaimed. "This book makes me out to be a ruthless, cold-hearted manipulator who will stop at nothing to get what I want. But it's also full of lies."

