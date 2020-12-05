Late Show shares Star Wars-style Cheers theme to mark Obi-Wan series filming in Boston

Cheers type TV Show genre Sitcom

Raise your glass to the clever minds at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

With new reports emerging that the upcoming, Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric Star Wars TV series will begin filming in Boston in January, The Late Show dropped a hilarious video to mark the occasion. Billed as "an exclusive preview of the opening credits," the video is actually a Star Wars-themed riff on the title sequence for perhaps the best-known show ever set in Boston, Cheers.

"Hiding away in the Outer Rim takes everything you've got," the song begins. "Hiding away from all those Jedi and your garbage can robot." And, in an absurd spoof of one of the most iconic theme song lines ever: "Sometimes you wanna go where everybody has weird names."

Cheers, of course, was set in a Boston bar "where everybody knows your name," following the owner Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and his loyal patrons over 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993.

Kenobi star Ewan McGregor, who will be reprising his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, previously said the series would begin shooting in March 2021, after being delayed for script rewrites earlier this year. Few details on the series have been revealed, but it will reportedly follow the Jedi Master during his time on Tatooine between Star Wars Episodes III and IV, as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker.

Check out the full "theme song" above.