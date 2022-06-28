Late-night hosts Seth Meyers, James Corden, and Trevor Noah condemn Roe v. Wade decision

"I just want to be clear that abortion is not only a woman's issue, it's not only a pregnant person's issue, it's everyone's issue," said Meyers.

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has created a groundswell of concern and opposition since news broke on Friday. The entertainment community has been particularly vocal about their contempt for the ruling. That sentiment persisted on Monday night when network TV's late-night titans resumed their weekly programing.

The Late Late Show's James Corden began Monday night's show in a filmed segment in front of the Houses of Parliament in London. There, he explained how it would take roughly 800 political figures to overturn a woman's right to choose in the United Kingdom. Corden went on to contrast that with the United States.

"For the past eight years, I've been living, working and raising my young family in America,'' he said. "It's a place I love. But you don't need to live in the United States or even have an American child as I do to feel utter disgust and anger at the news of the Supreme Court, where six politically appointed judges could make a decision that ends the constitutional right to abortion across America. A woman's right to choose what happens to her own body wiped out in a moment."

Watch the segment below.

Trevor Noah used his Daily Show platform to express his concern over this "horrifying" new reality for women.

"Women in America just lost control over their own bodies," Noah said. "For 50 years, 50 years, women in America have had a constitutional right to an abortion, and now, just like that, the Supreme Court has decided that it's finished."

His entire segment on the decision is included below.

Seth Meyers echoed Noah's view, opening Late Night With Seth Meyers with his stance on what is not just a "women's issue" but "everyone's issue."

"I just want to be clear that abortion is not only a woman's issue, it's not only a pregnant person's issue, it's everyone's issue," Meyers said. "We all benefit from reproduction freedom and from access to legal and safe abortions."

The host then gave his writers Amber Ruffin, Ally Hord, and Jenny Hagel time to speak, noting that it's women who should be addressing the matter. The three were joined by Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson to discuss what action needs to be taken and how men can be allies.

Watch that conversation below.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, putting a stop to federal protections of abortion rights that were enacted in 1973. The decision leaves abortion laws for individual states to decide. Many expect about half of U.S. states will ban abortion, the Associated Press reports.

Numerous public figures have expressed their shock and devastation over the ruling, including Taylor Swift, Barack and Michelle Obama, Bette Midler, and Patricia Arquette.

Speaking at the White House Friday, President Joe Biden called it "a sad day for the court and for the country." In a Twitter post, he added, "We need to elect more state leaders to protect this right at the local level. We need to restore the protections of Roe as law of the land."

