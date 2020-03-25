BTS, Billie Eilish, more to join James Corden remotely for star-studded Late Late Show special

Image zoom Terence Patrick/CBS; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Late Late Show With James Corden type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

James Corden, like the rest of us, is adapting to work from home in this time of self-quarantine.

On Monday, March 30, The Late Late Show host will present Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special from his garage, with a star-studded lineup of guests joining him remotely from the safety of their own homes. The special will feature musical performances from BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London, and Billie Eilish and John Legend in Los Angeles. Other guests will include Will Ferrell, David Blaine, and many more.

The special will also provide information on how to donate to the CDC Foundation and Feed the Children, two nonprofit organizations helping to provide for those in need during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The Late Late Show, along with much of the late-night talk show slate, halted production this month in light of the pandemic.

“With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits," executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said in a statement. "Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”

Homefest will air March 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Stay tuned to see if Corden can pull off a work-from-home version of Carpool Karaoke.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: