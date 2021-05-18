Watch Tim Allen and Jay Leno begrudgingly bond in Last Man Standing series finale preview

Last Man Standing Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Fox's Last Man Standing is nearing its final bow on May 20, and EW has an exclusive clip from the series finale featuring Tim Allen and Jay Leno.

The episode, titled "Keep on Truckin'," finds the characters holding a funeral for the vintage truck Mike (Allen) has spent a decade restoring after it's suddenly stolen. Before the truck is taken, though, Mike shares a moment with Joe (Leno), who gives him a very special gift.

"How did you even know about the bill of sale?" Mike asks Joe in the video below.

"You blabbed about it as soon as you heard from… you talk about finishing that truck more than you talk about your kids," Joe tells him.

"They just don't win as many awards as the truck," Mike replies.

Executive producers Kevin Abbott and Matt Berry also make cameos in the first few seconds of the clip, in which Hector Elizondo's character, Ed, is telling a joke.

Last week, Berry and Allen told reporters during Fox's summer press day how much fun it was to have Leno on set. Leno and Allen are longtime friends, with a shared penchant for classic vehicles.

"He never asks for a check," Allen quipped. "He's a very strange guy."

"He never knew what he was getting paid, but his poor agent was always trying to get us to give him a raise so he could get a higher cut," Berry added with a laugh. "We weren't gonna do it."

LAST MAN STANDING Jay Leno and Tim Allen on 'Last Man Standing' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Allen recently told EW that the original plan for the truck was for it to be wrecked, an idea he vetoed immediately because he owns the hot rod.

"Having the truck get stolen seemed like the best idea," he said. "And in every scene we delicately balanced what happens when you miss something that brought so many people joy. The truck is a constant reminder of what 10 years meant to this group of people and their shared experience. What was surprising was how emotional several of us got."

The one-hour series finale of Last Man Standing airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

