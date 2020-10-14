Last Man Standing to end with 9th season

Last Man Standing type TV Show

Last Man Standing is ending… again!

Fox will conclude Tim Allen's long-running sitcom with an upcoming ninth season.

The sitcom was previously abruptly axed by its original network ABC in 2017, then it was quickly rescued by Fox, which kept the show for three more seasons.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing,” said star and executive producer Tim Allen, who plays Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters in the show. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

“Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters," said Fox entertainment president Micahel Thorn. "The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them ... We’ll be rooting [the Baxters] on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

When the Friday night show premiered on Fox in 2012, the series posted its highest regular time period rating ever and was TV's most-watched Friday comedy in 15 years. Season eight averaged nine million viewers across all platforms.

Last Man Standing also stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, Vanessa Baxter; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, Kristin Baxter; Molly McCook as middle daughter Mandy Baxter-Anderson, Christoph Sanders as Mandy’s husband, Kyle Anderson; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, and others.

The final season of Last Man Standing will premiere in January on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: